Latest Stories
This averages out to about 65 new cases per day.
Monday-Friday at 3pm
Main Street, hosted by Ashley Thornberg and Craig Blumenshine, keeps its finger on the pulse of Prairie Public's broadcast region.
Latest Stories
-
The bill does not restrict it — but just asks for a list of the property owners.
-
It's being called the "GI Bill" for that industry.
-
It’s been five years since North Dakota announced Vision Zero as the state’s primary traffic safety initiative.
-
Oil production dropped to just under 1.1 million barrels
-
Members of the House Judiciary Committee heard arguments for and against the measure on Tuesday.
Main Street | Latest Episode
-
Rev. Brad Miller on Ukraine Mission Trip ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "Glass Onion, a Knives Out Mystery"Friday, January 20, 2023 - Charity Lutheran Church in Bismarck recently participated in a mission trip to Ukraine. Joining us to talk about the experience is the Reverend Brad Miller. ~~~ Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Glass Onion, a Knives Out Mystery.”
Today's Dakota Datebook
-
On this date in 1925, the Bismarck Tribune reported that a committee examining possible sites for hospitals in the tenth district, which included North Dakota, recommended building a 200-bed facility on Fargo’s north side. The site was intended to care for tuberculosis-infected veterans.
News from NPR
Energy & Environment