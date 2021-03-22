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An uncompleted portion of the North Dakota Military Gallery
Michael Achterling
/
North Dakota Monitor
Local News
Legislature rescues Military Gallery, seeks safeguards for future projects 
Jacob Orledge, North Dakota Monitor
The stalled Military Gallery is primed to restart construction after legislation providing a financial lifeline cleared the House Friday.
Kratom Sign
Michael Achterling
/

North Dakota Monitor

Local News
North Dakota House kills total ban on kratom, complicating special session
Jack Dura, North Dakota Monitor
Kratom products are displayed at a retail store in Bismarck on Aug. 5, 2026.
Michael Achterling
/
North Dakota Monitor
Local News
Kratom bills advance, including a permanent full ban in North Dakota
Jack Dura, North Dakota Monitor
Latest Podcasts and Featured Stories
Neal Herbert
/
Yellowstone NPS
Have you seen a bobcat in North Dakota?
Chuck Lura
Have you ever seen a bobcat? If so, I suspect you are among the few North Dakotans that have. It might come as a surprise to learn that they reside in the state, particularly in the west.
North Dakota Weighs Kratom Restrictions
Brick Oven Bakery in Bismarck | Prairie Public
Rick Gion
/
Prairie Public
French-inspired pastries at Bismarck's Brick Oven Bakery
Photo: Eric And Jackie Hylden
Before the Hour is Through... with Jason Mraz, Jude, Bronwyn, Gregory Page, and Misti Koop
cricketsblog
/
Licensed under CC BY 2.0
Getting to know the pineapple weed
Chuck Lura
Main Street
Dakota Datebook
  • September 4: Moffet’s Battle Against Corruption
    Grace Kaiser
    William Moffet, editor of the Bismarck Pioneer, was a controversial but respected journalist known for his no-nonsense reporting style. A staunch prohibitionist, he frequently used his newspaper to expose corruption among public officials and businessmen. His reporting style earned him admiration, but also powerful enemies throughout the Bismarck area.
New Podcast In Partnership with North Dakota Monitor
Each Friday on A Closer Look with the Monitor, Prairie Public's Craig Blumenshine speaks with North Dakota Monitor journalists about their reporting, giving listeners a closer look at major topics in the news, from education and state policy to energy and agriculture topics.
Listen
News from NPR
Ulrich Siegmund, top candidate for the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party votes at a polling station during the Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Tangermuende, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
News from NPR
German exit polls suggest far-right party has big lead in regional election
The Associated Press
The Alternative for Germany party has a strong lead in a regional election, but it is unclear if it will be able to form Germany's's first far-right state government since WWII, exit polls indicate.
Zain Shafi prepares to put briskets in the smoker at Goldee's BBQ in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fiona André
/
Religion News Service
News from NPR
American Muslims are giving Texas barbecue a halal makeover
Ulaa Kuziez
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner talk in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
/
AP
News from NPR
Witkoff and Kushner call Kyiv talks 'substantive' after Moscow Putin meeting
Willem Marx
Stories from the Upper Midwest Newsroom
Mel and Madonna Yawakie pose for a portrait in Brooklyn Park, Minn. | MPR News
Steven Garcia
/
MPR News
Local News
How a Native-owned company helped tribes bridge the digital divide
Melissa Olson, Minnesota Public Radio
When COVID-19 forced schools online in the spring of 2020, Madonna Peltier Yawakie was already working in rural Montana, helping the Blackfeet Nation build its broadband network.
Jackson Ripley operates MiigWitches Brew at his residence on the Fond du Lac Reservation | MPR News
Leah Lemm
/
MPR News
Local News
Quality coffee, Ojibwe bonds build a business on the Fond du Lac Reservation in NE Minnesota
Leah Lemm, Minnesota Public Radio
Danny Dejarlais, who runs the Lower Sioux Indian Community’s hempcrete business, points out hempcrete blocks manufactured and stored in its warehouse on the reservation | MPR News
Chris Farrell
/
MPR News
Local News
Hemp builds houses, economy and opportunity in one Minnesota tribal community
Chris Farrell, Minnesota Public Radio
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