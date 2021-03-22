© 2023
Local News
ND COVID-19: 458 new cases confirmed this week
Danielle Webster
This averages out to about 65 new cases per day.
Local News
Committee looking at speeding fine bill
Dave Thompson
Local News
North Dakota Surpasses 1 Million Airline Boardings in 2022
Katie David
Monday-Friday at 3pm
Main Street
Main Street, hosted by Ashley Thornberg and Craig Blumenshine, keeps its finger on the pulse of Prairie Public's broadcast region.
Today's Dakota Datebook
    January 20: Veteran's Hospital in Fargo
    On this date in 1925, the Bismarck Tribune reported that a committee examining possible sites for hospitals in the tenth district, which included North Dakota, recommended building a 200-bed facility on Fargo’s north side. The site was intended to care for tuberculosis-infected veterans.
News from NPR
Arts & Culture
  1. Chautauqua & Chat with Humanities ND
  2. Alex DeCoteau on Native American Contributions to Society
  3. The Great American Folk Show: Episode 61
Energy & Environment
  1. Identifying Quaking Aspen and Paper Birch
  2. Swift Fox
  3. Woodpeckers
Politics & Government
  1. Legislative Review 2023 | Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot)
  2. Dr. Bill Peterson and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann outline plans for North Dakota Military History Museum
  3. Watch Live: Biden Give Remarks on Border Security and Enforcement