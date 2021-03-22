Latest News
The stalled Military Gallery is primed to restart construction after legislation providing a financial lifeline cleared the House Friday.
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Some lawmakers voice concerns about increasing state’s liability as fundraising lags
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HHS says it is unusual to have two cases in the same area.
Latest Podcasts and Featured Stories
Have you ever seen a bobcat? If so, I suspect you are among the few North Dakotans that have. It might come as a surprise to learn that they reside in the state, particularly in the west.
Main Street
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Hear North Dakota’s fall migrants, uncover Bismarck’s buried past, preview September at Gateway to Science and review the news with Dave Thompson.
Dakota Datebook
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William Moffet, editor of the Bismarck Pioneer, was a controversial but respected journalist known for his no-nonsense reporting style. A staunch prohibitionist, he frequently used his newspaper to expose corruption among public officials and businessmen. His reporting style earned him admiration, but also powerful enemies throughout the Bismarck area.
Each Friday on A Closer Look with the Monitor, Prairie Public's Craig Blumenshine speaks with North Dakota Monitor journalists about their reporting, giving listeners a closer look at major topics in the news, from education and state policy to energy and agriculture topics.
News from NPR
The Alternative for Germany party has a strong lead in a regional election, but it is unclear if it will be able to form Germany's's first far-right state government since WWII, exit polls indicate.
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Learn a few surprising facts about procrastination — and helpful tools to overcome it — with this quiz. It's based on social scientist Itamar Shatz's new book, Solving Procrastination.
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We asked readers to share stories about a moment of kindness involving a stranger. Here are some of their heartwarming anecdotes.
Stories from the Upper Midwest Newsroom
When COVID-19 forced schools online in the spring of 2020, Madonna Peltier Yawakie was already working in rural Montana, helping the Blackfeet Nation build its broadband network.