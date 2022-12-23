Italian police use a Lamborghini Huracan to quickly deliver 2 donor kidneys

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Italian state police needed to urgently deliver two donor kidneys from northern Italy to two transplant patients, one as far as Rome, hundreds of miles away. They drove them in a Lamborghini, a sports car capable of top speeds of 190 miles per hour. The car was a gift from the luxury carmaker five years ago and has been used before to deliver organs. Police said all they hoped was that the patients and their families spend a happy and peaceful Christmas. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.