A couple in Sweden has had enough with Wham's 'Last Christmas'

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Even those of us who love Christmas music may have a song we can't stand. And a couple in Sweden decided to act. Tomas and Hannah Mazzetti hate Wham!'s "Last Christmas" so much they're raising money to buy the rights and take it off the air. Sadly, the price is at least $15 million.

(Singing) This year, to save them from tears, they'll just have to change the station.

