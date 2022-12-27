My Unsung Hero: A patient customer eases a woman's first day on the job

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain, where we hear the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

Today's story comes from Stephanie Cole. She remembers when she got her very first job as a teenager. It was around the winter holidays at a department store in Los Angeles.

STEPHANIE COLE: There I was in my black skirt and my white blouse and ready to go the first day. And I had been trained, but very, very quickly. And as is true in a department store during Christmas, it was just bustling. You know how it is at Christmas, when everybody's out shopping, and everybody's in a hurry? And all these people are around.

This woman comes up to me with, I think, a Christmas tree ornament she wanted to buy. And I freeze. I just freeze. All of a sudden, I can't remember anything. I can't remember how to run the cash register. I can't remember anything about the transactions. I am just absolutely frozen and probably very close to tears. Just - I so wanted this to go right, and it was going so wrong.

She looked at me and paused and with such a kind expression on her face, said, it's all right. Take your time. I'm not in a hurry. And that was the release. All of a sudden, I could breathe. I could wait till somebody else could help me. It was going to be OK.

It made such an impression that all these years later, not only do I still remember it, but I find myself - those words coming out of my mouth on numerous - many, many occasions over the years. You know, you encounter somebody whose first day on the job or they're just having a bad day and things are really - you can tell they're in a bad place, and you can say, it's OK. I'm not in a hurry. Take your time. And it always makes the situation better - always, always.

And so this woman - I can't really remember her face, and certainly she's probably dead by now, given how old I was and how old she was. But she gave me that gift without knowing she gave me that gift. And it's lasted all these years.

SHAPIRO: Stephanie Cole is from Bainbridge Island, Wash.

