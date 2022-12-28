Roughly 50 customers became stranded at a Walmart in Ontario, Canada

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Walmart is the store where you can find almost anything. And last weekend, that theory was put to the test. About 50 customers were stranded at a Walmart in Ontario, Canada, after a snowstorm made the roads too dangerous to drive. Employees entertained their unexpected guests by pulling games off their shelves, pumping up air mattresses and setting up a buffet with the deli food. Who needs a hotel when there's a Walmart in town?

