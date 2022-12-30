An appreciation of the work by some of the musicians who died in 2022

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Let's spend a little time appreciating the work of some of the musicians who died in 2022. It was a tough year for those who love the sound of Philadelphia. Philly soul lost a few of its architects, such as producer and songwriter Thom Bell, studio owner Joe Tarsia, and William Hart, singer with the Delfonics.

MARTÍNEZ: In January, we lost a legendary voice - Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes.

MARTÍNEZ: And in August, one of the greatest songwriters in Motown history died. Lamont Dozier co-wrote smash hits such as "Baby Love," "Reach Out," "I'll Be There," "You Keep Me Hanging On" and this one for the Supremes.

MARTÍNEZ: Two jazz legends died in September. Pianist Ramsey Lewis brought swing to pop songs.

MARTÍNEZ: And saxophonist Pharoah Sanders took the spirit of John Coltrane into new territories.

MARTÍNEZ: A Pulitzer Prize-winning composer died in February. George Crumb wrote works as tender as a hymn or as terrifying as war.

MARTÍNEZ: A number of film score composers died this year, too. Vangelis wrote the music for "Blade Runner" and went to No. 1 with this piece from the movie "Chariots Of Fire."

MARTÍNEZ: Monty Norman came up with one of the most recognizable riffs in film history.

MARTÍNEZ: And director David Lynch lost two of his collaborators, composer Angelo Badalamenti and singer Julee Cruise, best known for this song from "Twin Peaks."

MARTÍNEZ: She was called the Nightingale of India. Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to more than a thousand Bollywood films.

MARTÍNEZ: Another singer known for film soundtracks, Irene Cara, died last month. "Fame" was a Top 10 hit, and then this song went all the way to No. 1.

MARTÍNEZ: Two of the men who brought the musical "Hair" to Broadway died - writer James Rado and producer Michael Butler.

MARTÍNEZ: Speaking of long, beautiful hair, here's someone who brought theatrical flair to the rock scene - Meatloaf scored one of the biggest hits of the '70s with his album "Bat Out Of Hell."

MARTÍNEZ: This man practically destroyed pianos when he played.

MARTÍNEZ: The Killer, Jerry Lee Lewis, was one of rock and roll's founding fathers.

MARTÍNEZ: Someone who took a slightly different approach to the piano - Romania's Radu Lupu was considered perhaps the greatest concert pianist of his generation.

MARTÍNEZ: A beloved rock drummer died in March. Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters was just 50 years old.

MARTÍNEZ: In the '70s, a few British bands started incorporating Jamaican music into their sound, and that gave ska its second wave. Terry Hall of the Specials died just a few weeks ago.

MARTÍNEZ: In the mid-'90s, you couldn't go far without hearing one of Coolio's hits. He died in September, not long after his 59th birthday.

MARTÍNEZ: And then, just about a month later, one of hip hop's most creative young rappers was killed - Takeoff from the trio Migos.

MARTÍNEZ: One of the greats in Brazil's Tropicalia movement died last month - Gal Costa.

MARTÍNEZ: And one of the founders of the Nueva Trova scene that thrived at the beginning of the Cuban Revolution also died - Pablo Milanes.

MARTÍNEZ: This past year, we said goodbye to two of the queens of country music. Loretta Lynn had 16 No. 1 singles on the country charts.

MARTÍNEZ: And the mom in the mother-daughter duo the Judds, Naomi Judd, died in April.

MARTÍNEZ: Olivia Newton-John was one of the most popular singers of the late '70s and early '80s. This song stayed at No. 1 for a stunning 10 weeks.

MARTÍNEZ: We also lost one of the most successful rock songwriters from that time. Christine McVie wrote some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, like "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun," "Say You Love Me," and this one found new life this past year.

FLEETWOOD MAC: (Singing) Oh, I - I want to be with you everywhere.

MARTÍNEZ: Also, the man who signed Fleetwood Mac died this past summer. Mo Ostin was a wildly successful studio executive who worked with Neil Young, Prince, Madonna, R.E.M., and many others. He was 95.

And those are just a few of the many musicians we lost in 2022. If you heard a favorite of yours, maybe just go out and enjoy some of their music over the weekend.