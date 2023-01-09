© 2023
'Rolling Stone' releases a list of great singers. Celine Dion was not included

Published January 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Rolling Stone recently released its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. But some think the magazine left off pop music's greatest singer. One group of Celine Dion fans were so angry, they drove six hours from Montreal to Manhattan to protest. They played Celine's songs and carried signs. One read, Rolling Stone, you hit an iceberg. Don't worry. I'm sure everyone's heart will go on.

(SOUNDBITE OF CELINE DION SONG, "MY HEART WILL GO ON")

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.