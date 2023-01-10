© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Engagement ring lost during the Denver Broncos game has been found

Published January 10, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. The Denver Broncos finished their season with a win over the Chargers, but not all Broncos fans went home happy. Lupe Leyva lost her engagement ring somewhere in the stadium. Heartbroken, she posted on social media, hoping someone would find the ring and turn it in. Well, the Broncos won't be getting any championship rings this season, but Leyva did get her engagement ring back, saying she's forever grateful to whoever turned it in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.