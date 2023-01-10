Engagement ring lost during the Denver Broncos game has been found

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. The Denver Broncos finished their season with a win over the Chargers, but not all Broncos fans went home happy. Lupe Leyva lost her engagement ring somewhere in the stadium. Heartbroken, she posted on social media, hoping someone would find the ring and turn it in. Well, the Broncos won't be getting any championship rings this season, but Leyva did get her engagement ring back, saying she's forever grateful to whoever turned it in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.