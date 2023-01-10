Georgia repeats as college football's national champion, beating TCU 65-7

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Texas Christian University has an enrollment of some 12,000 students. And that's about a third of the University of Georgia's student body.

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

So it was more than a little surprising that the TCU football program made it all the way to the national championship. Last night's battle set up a classic David and Goliath scenario. But in this case, Goliath won.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: It's my honor to present the national championship trophy once again to coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

(CHEERING)

FADEL: Georgia went into the game undefeated and became the first team to win back-to-back national championships in 10 years. And really, it wasn't even close. Final score - TCU, 7, Georgia, 65. They just kept on scoring.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHRIS FOWLER: Bennett gets it back. Georgia draws first blood. McConkey's wide open. Touchdown, dogs. Bennett, keep it all the way and just sauntering into the end zone. Milton, no problem. Georgia overpowering TCU. Mitchell, one-handed catch for a touchdown. Bowers, touchdown. McConkey with another touchdown catch. A touchdown. Branson Robinson one more time. And the freshman just scoots in.

FADEL: That's ESPN's Chris Fowler seeming to lose a little steam there after calling Georgia's ninth touchdown of the evening.

BROWN: Yeah, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was the game's most valuable player for the offense. He threw four touchdowns and rushed for a couple as well.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STETSON BENNETT: Unbelievable team performance. I love this team. I love those fans. I love our band. I love everybody. Back-to-back, baby. Back-to-back.

FADEL: Bennett started his college career with no scholarship and no clear path to becoming a starter. Now, in his final year, he's a Heisman Trophy finalist and a two-time national champion.

