Sweden to end a decades old dance ban

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Sweden is about to cut loose. The government there just proposed an end to a decade-long dancing ban. The current law requires venues to apply for a special permit before even allowing patrons to boogie down on their floor. An end to the ban would let more venues organize dances free of charge. According to Swedish media, citizens find the ban outdated and are more than ready to kick off their Sunday shoes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FOOTLOOSE")

KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Everybody cut footloose.

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.