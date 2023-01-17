A U.K. bus driver's music video goes viral

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUS DRIVER")

RANJIT SINGH VEER: (Singing in Punjabi).

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Imagine loving your job so much you can't help but belt it out. That's exactly what U.K. bus driver Ranjit Singh did. He made a music video to show his family his work life, and it went viral.

VEER: (Singing in Punjabi).

MARTÍNEZ: It celebrates the diversity of the National Express staff. Singh's video even reached his home village in India. And just listen to it. I mean, he drove home a banger. It's MORNING EDITION.

