ND COVID-19: 441 cases confirmed statewide this week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published March 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
IMG-6527.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 441 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This averages out to 63 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 58.

84 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 49 in Grand Forks County and 38 in Barnes County.

This week, 53 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 38 inpatient beds and seven ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

Danielle Webster
