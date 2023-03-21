© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The loneliness of the central character in Esther Yi's 'Y/N' is universal

By Justine Kenin,
Linah Mohammad Ailsa Chang
Published March 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Yi about her novel, which features a Korean American woman who finds awakening in her devotion to a K-pop star.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang