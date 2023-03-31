ND COVID-19: 440 cases confirmed this week

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state this week.

This averages out to just under 63 new cases per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 58.

125 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 63 in Burleigh County and 34 in Grand Forks County.

In the last seven days, 38 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 24 inpatient beds and six ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases