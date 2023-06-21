The Air Race Classic Commences

The Air Race Classic is a cross-country air race from North Dakota to Florida; for female pilots only. The annual event started yesterday, taking off from Grand Forks.

Main Street visits with Elizabeth Bjerke, associate dean at UND’s John D. Odegaard School of Aerospace Science and pilot Gretchen Jahn of team "Random Chance". Random Chance is comprised entirely of first timers of the Classic besides Jahn herself, who has flown the race 26 times.

More information, and to track the racers in real time, click here.

