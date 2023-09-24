Sunday Puzzle: Back to Class!

On-air challenge: School is back, and today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word TEACH. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters T-E-A-C-H. For example, if the category were "Things to Have for Breakfast," you might say Toast, Eggs, Apple juice, Cereal, and Hash browns. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.

1. PARTS OF THE HUMAN BODY

2. PARTS OF A CAR

3. PLACES IN AFRICA

4. SHAPES AND LINES IN GEOMETRY

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Sid Sivakumar, who's one of the top crossword contributors for the New York Times. Name a major U.S. city in two words. Change the first letter of the first word and the next-to-last letter of the second word. Then rearrange all the letters to name the people who live in this city. What city is it?

Challenge answer: The Seychelles --> the seashells

Winner: Jim Wiechmann of West Lynn, Oregon

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Sid Sivakumar, who's one of the top crossword contributors for the New York Times. Name a major U.S. city in two words. Change the first letter of the first word and the next-to-last letter of the second word. Then rearrange all the letters to name the people who live in this city. What city is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 28th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.