Holmberg indicted on child pornography charges

Former North Dakota State Senator Ray Holmberg has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.

The charges include travel with intent to engage in sexual activity, and receipt of child pornography. Charges were filed last Friday. Holmberg is appearing in court today.

A federal grand jury claims Holmberg traveled to Prague with the intent of having sex with a minor, and that he knowingly received child sex abuse images. Court documents show the offenses occurred between 2011 and 2016.

Holmberg had served in the North Dakota state senate for 45 years. He represented District 17 in Grand Forks. Holmberg resigned last year after it was revealed he had shared text messages with a man in jail who later pled guilty to child pornography charges. He had previously claimed to have hired Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier for patio and yard work.

