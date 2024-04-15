ND Oil had a good February

North Dakota’s Mineral Resources Director says February was a good month for the state’s oil industry.

"We achieved 1.25 million barrels a day — a 13 percent increase in oil production," said Lynn Helms in his monthly “Director’s Cut” report. "Along with that, natural gas production jumped to 3.36 billion cubic feet per day — a 12 percent increase."

Helms also said Bakken production reached the five billion barrel milestone at the end of February.

"That's pretty significant," Helms said. "North Dakota's total cumulative from all pools is 6.9 billion barrels per day."

Helms said that bodes well for future production.

"We think, with full development, and with the utilization of our natural gas resources finding in-state utilization, we'll be able to move that to 9 or 10 billion, with primary recovery."

Helms said that does not include any enhanced oil recovery methods. He also said with prices about $80 per barrel, that should help attract more drilling rigs to North Dakota.