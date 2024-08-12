How Springfield, Ohio, took centerstage in the immigration debate

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump has made cracking down on immigration and mass deportation of undocumented migrants central to his campaign. Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, has pointed to the area he's from as a cautionary tale about immigration run amuck. Springfield, Ohio, has a population of about 60,000 people. In the last few years, it's received an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 migrants.

JD VANCE: Now, go to Springfield, go to Clark County, Ohio, and ask the people there whether they have been enriched by 20,000 newcomers in four years.

SHAPIRO: NPR's Jasmine Garsd went to Springfield to try to answer that very question.

JASMINE GARSD, BYLINE: In a lot of ways, the story of Springfield, Ohio, is like so many in the industrial Midwest. Once a booming auto manufacturing town, it's been losing population every year since the 1960s. But in the last four years or so, that story took a twist.

GARSD: On Sunday afternoons, you started hearing Creole Mass at St. Raphael Church wafting through a downtown street, reflecting the arrival of thousands of Haitian migrants.

GARSD: After mass, I meet parishioner Patrick Joseph at a Haitian restaurant. He recommends fish patties and a cold coconut water. Back in Haiti, Joseph worked for Royal Caribbean cruises. Last year, as Haiti descended further into chaos, he fled. Someone told him, go to Springfield, Ohio.

JOSEPH: They said Ohio is a must place to come and to get a job easily.

GARSD: There are jobs in Ohio, he was told, and not enough workers. And Joseph had a work visa. Sure enough, as soon as he got here, he landed two jobs, one at a metal factory and at a nonprofit translating Creole to English. There's jobs there isn't a phrase often associated with this area. In his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," vice presidential candidate JD Vance wrote about white working-class alienation here. Vance hails from Middletown, just an hour's drive away. A centerpiece of his message with Trump is the charge that migrants are taking jobs from Americans.

JAMIE MCGREGOR: Hey. How are you doing?

GARSD: Over at the McGregor Metal Plant, CEO Jamie McGregor says his business is doing well. They employ over 300 people and produce steel parts and welded assemblies for cars, farms and lawn equipment. McGregor says the labor shortage here was very real. The three dozen or so Haitian immigrants he hired helped fill that gap.

MCGREGOR: The fact of the matter is without the Haitian associates that we have, we had trouble filling these positions.

GARSD: The vast majority of Haitians in Springfield are in the U.S. legally, and most are eligible to work through federal programs such as temporary protected status or humanitarian parole. And many have found work here in manufacturing plans, including the local Dole Foods factory. McGregor, a registered Republican, says he wishes the conversation about migrants was more nuanced.

MCGREGOR: I think this whole notion of migrants taking American jobs is hogwash. That's spoken like a true person that has never made a payroll or tried to, you know, run a business.

GARSD: But like many Springfielders, he's concerned. This town has had a 25% population increase in the last four years, many of them in desperate need of assistance. Springfield Mayor Rob Rue says the city just wasn't prepared.

ROB RUE: Our community has a big heart, but it's being overwhelmed.

GARSD: Springfield's poverty rate is double the national average. And now, according to local government, community hospitals are spending up to $50,000 a month in translation services. Mayor Rue says the local school system averages 40 new students every week, many of whom don't speak English.

RUE: The speed in which we have experienced this growth is what we're concerned about and why we say we need help from the government.

GARSD: Over at the local Clark County Fair, amid shrieking teenagers and stands of prize-winning vegetables, local Republican committeewoman Glenda Bailey sells Trump-Vance signs and memorabilia. She's sold out for the day. Bailey says she's angry about the influx of Haitians. She hopes a second Trump presidency will send them back to the island.

GLENDA BAILEY: Start the deportations, but then allow an orderly immigration. I mean, some of the Haitians are gang members. I mean, I've seen them.

GARSD: The Springfield Police told NPR that while property crime has increased in line with national trends, there's no evidence connecting this rise to Haitian migrants. They also said there's no evidence of Haitian gangs in the city. But these kinds of allegations and rumors are common in this part of Trump country. Again, local GOP committeewoman Glenda Bailey.

BAILEY: They have become the occupiers. What they've done is they've replaced the population in Springfield, Ohio.

DENISE D WILLIAMS: Can we just be serious for a minute?

GARSD: Denise D. Williams is the president of the Springfield NAACP. She says she understands concerns over services being stretched thin. But the invasion rhetoric - that disturbs her.

WILLIAMS: I grew up in a all-white neighborhood. So they was telling us go back to where you came from. They would trash your yard. I'm 70 years old. And still, I'm hearing send them back.

GARSD: Experts say immigration in the long run is good for the economy. It's the first few years that can be rocky. And that's the crossroads Springfield finds itself at. Immigration could be the gift this Midwestern town needs. The looming question is, can they afford it, and will they accept it? Jasmine Garsd, NPR News, Springfield, Ohio. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

