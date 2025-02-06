Respiratory illness update: COVID is down, RSV inches up, and flu isn't slowing down

This year’s respiratory illness season continues to flex its muscle as it circulates throughout North Dakota communities.

According to the Health and Human Services weekly surveillance dashboard, cases of COVID-19 have been dropping since the first week of the year. But RSV cases are starting to rise, while influenza remains the dominant illness.

Last week, HHS confirmed 193 cases of COVID-19, 254 cases of RSV, and 1,514 cases of influenza.

Overall, so far there have been 7,054 cases confirmed of influenza, 643 confirmed cases of RSV and 8,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalization rates have also been high. So far this season, 417 people have been admitted for the flu, 81 for RSV, and 445 for COVID-19.

No patients have died after contracting RSV, but 12 patients have passed away with COVID-19, and 64 have passed away with influenza. Another 256 people have died with pneumonia, which can be a complication associated with respiratory illnesses.