Five years into the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and evolve

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the virus continues to spread around the globe as the virus continues to evolve. Scientists say that's likely to continue indefinitely, as the virus finds new ways to evade the human immune system. At the moment, the virus has faded into the background of daily life even as people still get sick, end up in the hospital and sometimes die. But a new more dangerous variant could emerge at any time.

