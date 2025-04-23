Special Coverage from Marketplace: Selling America

The following is a special feature-length broadcast from American Public Media’s Marketplace. Listen to Marketplace each weekday at 6pm CT on Prairie Public.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: We’re in an unprecedented economic moment. But this time really is different. America’s place in the global economy is shifting, and what happens next is going to matter for businesses, consumers and you. This special Marketplace broadcast, hosted by Kai Ryssdal, is focused on helping you understand the scale and scope of the economic change in real time. Here’s what you’ll hear:

Kai interviews experts about what happens when investors and businesses can’t plan, the relationship between tariffs and the return of manufacturing, and what we should think about employment going forward.

On-the-ground stories from small businesses in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington state, California and Iowa.

Reporting from Sabri Ben-Achour, Justin Ho and Kristin Schwab on global trade without the United States, recession forecasting, and the industry that may experience the most tariff pain.

Listener questions about the bond market, tariff revenue, the role of the U.S. dollar, global confidence and much more.