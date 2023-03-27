Opera from the Inside: La Boheme 1

For David Hamilton, this will be his last production as Director and he talks with Stage Director Eric Gibson about why La Boheme is one of his favorites. They discuss the staging and acting, and summarize the story. They are joined by Joshua Kohl, the performer who plays the male lead,

On FM Opera's website the say "C'EST LA VIE. C'EST L'AMOUR. C'EST L'OPÉRA! A timeless story of love and loss. An audience favorite for over a century, this tale of six young Parisians who dedicate their life to art and love is guaranteed to touch your heart. Puccini's lush, romantic score perfectly captures the simple joys and heartbreaking sorrows of the idealistic young lovers. Their camaraderie, conviction and passions masterfully conveyed by an iconic score make La Bohème easy to love and impossible to forget!"

