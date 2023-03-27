© 2023
Arts & Culture

Opera from the Inside: La Boheme 1

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Bill Thomas
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT
2017-04-12_13.39.20-2.jpg
FM Opera
/

FM Opera's Director David Hamilton talks with Stage Director Eric Gibson and Josh Kohl who plays Rodolfo.

For David Hamilton, this will be his last production as Director and he talks with Stage Director Eric Gibson about why La Boheme is one of his favorites. They discuss the staging and acting, and summarize the story. They are joined by Joshua Kohl, the performer who plays the male lead,

On FM Opera's website the say "C'EST LA VIE. C'EST L'AMOUR. C'EST L'OPÉRA! A timeless story of love and loss. An audience favorite for over a century, this tale of six young Parisians who dedicate their life to art and love is guaranteed to touch your heart. Puccini's lush, romantic score perfectly captures the simple joys and heartbreaking sorrows of the idealistic young lovers. Their camaraderie, conviction and passions masterfully conveyed by an iconic score make La Bohème easy to love and impossible to forget!"

