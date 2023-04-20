Musical Swans -- Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Guest Conductor David Amado
The two major works for this weekend are very different — but both have connections with the large, graceful birds.
David Amado, who is guest conducting the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony, has a distinguished history, including directing the Delaware Symphony and then the Classical Orchestra of Atlanta. He speaks with Bill Thomas about Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake Suite, and Sibelius ' 5th Symphony, in which a famous passage was said to be inspired by swans. He speaks about them with enthusiasm and appreciation. The concert opens with a piece by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.
From the FM Symphony website —
Masterworks 5 | Music Takes Wing
Saturday, April 22, 7:30 pm
Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm
Festival Concert hall, NDSU
Valentin Silvestrov Ukrainian Composer
Elegy for Strings
P. I. Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Suite
Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5