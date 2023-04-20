Musical Swans -- Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Guest Conductor David Amado

David Amado, who is guest conducting the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony, has a distinguished history, including directing the Delaware Symphony and then the Classical Orchestra of Atlanta. He speaks with Bill Thomas about Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake Suite, and Sibelius ' 5th Symphony, in which a famous passage was said to be inspired by swans. He speaks about them with enthusiasm and appreciation. The concert opens with a piece by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

From the FM Symphony website —

Masterworks 5 | Music Takes Wing

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm

Festival Concert hall, NDSU

Valentin Silvestrov Ukrainian Composer

Elegy for Strings

P. I. Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Suite

Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5