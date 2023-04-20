© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Arts & Culture

Musical Swans -- Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Guest Conductor David Amado

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Bill Thomas
Published April 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
FM Sym Wing.png
FM Symphony
/

The two major works for this weekend are very different — but both have connections with the large, graceful birds.

David Amado, who is guest conducting the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony, has a distinguished history, including directing the Delaware Symphony and then the Classical Orchestra of Atlanta. He speaks with Bill Thomas about Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake Suite, and Sibelius ' 5th Symphony, in which a famous passage was said to be inspired by swans. He speaks about them with enthusiasm and appreciation. The concert opens with a piece by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.
From the FM Symphony website
Masterworks 5 | Music Takes Wing
Saturday, April 22, 7:30 pm
Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm
Festival Concert hall, NDSU

mw5DA-23SMALL.png

Valentin Silvestrov Ukrainian Composer
Elegy for Strings

P. I. Tchaikovsky Swan Lake Suite

Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5

Bill Thomas
