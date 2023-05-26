Andy Maus on His Years at the Plains Art Museum

Andy Maus was a student from Dickinson (at Moorhead State) when he started helping out at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo. May, 2023 is his last month as Director and CEO — he is going to Tacoma, Washington to run their art museum. In this interview, he talks about some memorable moments, what it was like to work at an art museum, what makes the Plains (also known as PAM) distinctive.

Plains Art Museum / Plains Art Museum Atrium of the Plains Art Museum

Such as an emphasis on connecting with the actual making of art — an emphasis that extends to a whole additional building, the Katherine Kilbourne Burgum Center for Creativity, with a big ceramics studio, other studios, workshop and teaching space. Also, accessibility and connecting to the community, with a special intention to connect to people like new Americans and Indigenous folks. His thoughts on the place of art in our lives wrap things up, along with his thanks to the people he has met and worked with at the Plains.

FM Arts is a special radio series of profiles, performances, and discussions with artists in the Fargo-Moorhead area. This series is funded by The Arts Partnership, with support from the Cities of Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.

