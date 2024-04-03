Fargo high school student to appear on NPR's From The Top

Adam Brachman, a Fargo Davies High School senior, has been chosen to appear on From The Top, a classical music program on NPR. The segment, titled “Musicians from Rural America,” will air on Prairie Public on May 5.

Starting his musical journey with piano lessons in kindergarten, Adam says he learned to enjoy the instrument in middle school. At age 12, he began to write his own compositions, which he says is a skill he practices more seriously as he grows up — including composing for symphony orchestra and wind band.

Adam spoke with Main Street about his experience working with From The Top, his musical aspirations, and more. Listen to the conversation above.

