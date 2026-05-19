Syttende Mai Celebration--Norwegian Constitution Day!

Syttende Mai means "17th of May" and is Norway’s Constitution Day, celebrating the signing of the Norwegian Constitution in 1814. We are so excited to announce our festivities for the day!

Dinner will be served from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Your choice of salmon or roast beef with all the trimmings! Tickets are available in the office or by scanning QR code on they flyer in the Facebook event page. Advance Price: $40/adult, $20/child age 12 and under. At the Door: $45/adult, $20/child age 12 and under.

Kringen Accordions will perform from 11:45 to 1:00 pm Program will begin at 1:00 pm, Kevin Wallevand, MC Guest Speakers: Gov Kelly Armstrong & Dr Paul Dovre Parade of Flags, membership recognition, Kringen Kor, messages from Patrick McGrath and John Andreasen, and children’s activity booklets available with a troll hunt! Book Sale in the Troll Lounge from 10 -1 pm