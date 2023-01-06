ND COVID-19: 593 new cases in the last seven days

North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department has confirmed 593 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in the last seven days.

According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, this averages out to just under 85 cases per day. The dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 78.

167 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 66 in Burleigh County and 51 in Grand Forks County.

In the last week, 54 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently there are 57 inpatient beds and three ICU beds occupied with COVID patients.