ND COVID-19: 458 new cases confirmed this week

In the last seven days, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 458 new cases of COVID-19.

This averages out to just over 65 new cases per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people in the last week was 60.

119 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 47 in Burleigh County and 38 in Grand Forks County.

In the last seven days 52 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Covid patients currently occupy 40 inpatient beds and one ICU bed statewide.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases