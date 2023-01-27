© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Local News

ND COVID-19: 754 cases confirmed this week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST
IMG-5985.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

North Dakota's case rate per 100,000 people is 99.

This week, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 754 cases of COVID-19.

This averages out to just under 108 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 99.

183 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 90 in Burleigh County and 79 in Grand Forks County.

This week, 56 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 38 inpatient beds and two ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases

Local News
Danielle Webster
