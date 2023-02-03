ND COVID-19: 817 new cases confirmed this week

In the last seven days, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 817 cases of COVID-19 within the state.

This averages out to just under 117 new cases per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 107.

223 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 107 in Grand Forks County and 72 in Ward County.

53 new patients with COVID-19 were admitted to area hospitals in the past week. Currently 42 inpatient beds and four ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases