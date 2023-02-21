Higher Ed budget passes, with a 'tuition freeze

The House has passed the budget bill for the University System.

The vote on HB 1003 was 78 to 15.

Among other things, the bill freezes tuition at the 11 public colleges and universities – with the exception that certain programs can still increase tuition costs.

Rep. Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck) chairs the Education and Environment Division of the House Appropriations committee. He said this is the first time in 28 years that tuition could be frozen.

"We find ourselves in a wonderful, envious financial position, and we're taking about using that position for tax relief and new programs and helping our citizens," Nathe said on the House floor. "Because of that wonderful financial position, we are now able to help freeze college tuition, to help our students and help those families support those students for the next two years."

The measure will now go to the state Senate for further work.