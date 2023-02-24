© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Local News

ND COVID-19: 837 new cases confirmed this week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST
IMG_6289.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

North Dakota's case rate per 100,000 people is 110.

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed another 837 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, this averages out to nearly 120 new cases statewide per day. The dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 110.

140 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 116 in Grand Forks County and 101 in Rolette County.

In the last seven days, 62 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 47 inpatient beds and seven ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

Coronavirus
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster
