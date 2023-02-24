ND COVID-19: 837 new cases confirmed this week

North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed another 837 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, this averages out to nearly 120 new cases statewide per day. The dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 110.

140 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 116 in Grand Forks County and 101 in Rolette County.

In the last seven days, 62 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 47 inpatient beds and seven ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases