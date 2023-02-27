Change in funding ND college buildings

In the higher education budget bill, the North Dakota house set aside $330 million for buildings over four years.

It’s a change from past practice.

"It was kind of like the 'Hunger Games," said Rep. Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck), the chairman of the Education and Environment section of the House Appropriations Committee. "Everybody was making a pitch to get their building built."

Nathe credits Rep. Steve Swiontek (R-Fargo) and Rep. Mark Sanford (R-Grand Forks) with this plan.

"It's each school's top priority building," Nathe said. "And they have four years to do it."

Nathe said it became a four-year project because of a required funding match.

"The to big schools (UND, NDSU) have to come up a match portion, and the smaller schools have a smaller match," Nathe said. "So the four year period would allow them to raise the match."

Nathe said once the schools have the required matching dollars, they are entitle to the money for the project.

The amendment will now be considered in the state Senate.

