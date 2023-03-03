ND COVID-19: 706 new cases statewide this week

706 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services in the last week.

This averages out to just over 100 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 93.

Cases have remained mostly level for several weeks. 123 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 107 in Grand Forks County and 84 in Rolette County.

In the last seven days, 64 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 45 inpatient beds and four ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

