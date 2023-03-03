© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Local News

ND COVID-19: 706 new cases statewide this week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published March 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST
IMG-6370.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

This averages out to about a hundred new cases per day.

706 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services in the last week.

This averages out to just over 100 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 93.

Cases have remained mostly level for several weeks. 123 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 107 in Grand Forks County and 84 in Rolette County.

In the last seven days, 64 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 45 inpatient beds and four ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster
