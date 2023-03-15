New Salem-Almont High School receives grant for its Tech Education Center

NextEra Energy has awarded a $22,500 grant to New Salem-Almont High School for its Tech Education Center.

NextEra has a number of wind power facilities in that area.

New Salem-Almont school superintendent Brian Christopherson said the district is building a new career and tech center in New Salem, updating the old one, built in 1961.

"It's going to create more opportunities for our vocational agricultural program, and open up some other avenues for other career and tech programs," Christopherson said. "We're excited about that."

Christoperson said the grant will help pay for a dust-collection system.

"That's one of the items we couldn't get on our list when we were building it, because of the cost," Christopherson said. "Because of NextEra Energy, this helps us meet that need."

Christopherson says 156 students in grades 7 through 12 are taking some kind of CTE class.

