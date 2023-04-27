Legislature passes higher education budget bill; concerns raised about an amendment on campus policy

The Legislature has approved the budget for higher education, as worked out by a House-Senate conference committee.

But one new section of the bill raised some discussion.

Section 19 of the bill says the president of a college may institute policies, procedures and directives, with input but no “authoritative control” from faculty.

Rep. Eric Murphy (R-Grand Forks) is a faculty member at the UND Medical School.

"What I see this section to be is giving the ability for a president to make whatever policies they want, until they're caught," Murphy said. "Once they're caught, the commissioner of higher education — also referred to as the chancellor — or the SBHE can take corrective action only after they're caught."

But House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson) argued that not allowing a president to change a policy is “backwards.” Lefor said faculty still will have input.

"When the presidents come here, they're the ones we ask the tough questions of," Lefor said. "We should give them the flexibility they need to run their institutions."

Lefor said the policies still have to go up the chain, to the Chancellor and the state Board.

"There's no 'gotcha' here," Lefor said.

The bill passed the House 69 to 25, and the Senate 45 to 2. It now goes to Gov. Burgum.