Fire damages Prairie Public Fargo HQ

At Prairie Public, we’re used to reporting the news.

But this Friday morning, WE are the news.

Firefighters responded to a roof fire at Prairie Public in downtown Fargo shortly before 1:30 this morning.

"Somebody from a neighboring building said they could see the fire on the roof," said Fargo Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Dane Carley.

Carley said firefighters were first sent to a nearby bank building — but when crews arrived, they could see the fire was on the roof of the Prairie Public building.

"After gaining access up there, they could see there was working being done on the roof," Carley said. " It was the air handling unit that was on fire."

Carley compared the fire to the size of a burning vehicle. Using a ladder truck, crews were able to knock down the fire.

"We also could see what looked like fire on the fourth floor," Carley said. "It turned out to be a reflection on the window, that made it look like there was fire on that floor."

Water seeped through the roof into the upper section of the building and there was also some smoke inside, which came in through the air handling system.

Tarps were used to cover and protect equipment in some parts of the building.

The fourth floor did receive water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Don Haney of KFGO contributed to this report.)