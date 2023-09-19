Amazon to hire 250,000 full and part time employees, as holiday season looms

As the holidays approach, the “help wanted” signs are out at Amazon – including its Fargo distribution facilities.

Amazon says it plans to hire 250,000 full time, part time and seasonal employees. And Amazon is offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses in North Dakota.

"We're proud of the fact that Amazon is the country's leading jobs creator," said Amazon Vice-President of People, Experience and Technology for Global Operations J. Ofori Agboka. "We're investing $1.3 billion towards pay increases for our employees."

Agboka said that investment will bring the average pay for customer fulfillment and transportation jobs to $20.50 an hour. He said hundreds of people will be hired in Fargo.

"These jobs primarily will be in our operations network, which includes stowing, picking, packing and sorting, and shipping customer orders," Agboka said.

Some of the jibs will be temporary, but others will be permanent.

"We have a variety of opportunities for employees," Agboka said. "We have a variety of ways to invest in people, to give back to the communities where we live and work."

Amazon is having an in-person hiring event Friday. It will also accept applications at its website, amazon.com/apply.