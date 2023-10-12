ND Association of Counties opposes property tax elimination

The North Dakota Association of Counties is on record opposing a proposed initiated Constitutional measure to eliminate local property taxes.

Those who proposed the measure say they would replace the local tax with state appropriations.

That concerns Association president Jayme Tenneson, who is the states’ attorney for Nelson and Griggs Counties.

"The biggest issue I have is the counties are going to be sitting in line at the Legislature, looking for appropriations," Tenneson said in an interview. "It's concerning to me that we have to justify everything. And it takes local control away from the county commission."

The resolution opposing the initiative was passed at the Association’s annual meeting in Bismarck.

Earlier, the North Dakota League of Cities passed a similar resolution.