Two applications pending under changes to North Dakota's corporate farming law

One of the sponsors of a bill that created a “carve-out” of the state’s corporate farming law for livestock production facilities says so far, two have registered with the Secretary of State’s office.

Rep. Paul Thomas (R-Velva) said one would be in north central North Dakota, the other in the southeast part of the state. In an interview, Thomas said he’s heard a lot of excitement and anticipation for the livestock operations.

"What I'm hearing is — where are the animal feeding operations, and when are they coming," Thomas said.

Thomas said these are typically large operations, and it’s going to take time for them to raise the capital needed and to get the required permits. He said the development of the soybean crushing industry in North Dakota helped drive the legislation.

"I'm proud of the legislation for these operations," Thomas said. "But that's not the cornerstone all this is being built on. It's more the evolving of agriculture in North Dakota, with corn and soybeans becoming more prominent in our state, and the processing of the feed byproducts that come from that, is the real, driver of what is happening in the industry."

Thomas said the law is just one of the tools allowing producers to capitalize on that expansion.

Thomas says he doesn’t know what kind of livestock production facilities the two operations will be.