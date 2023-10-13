ND Supco: No stay on OMB ruling; District 34 GOP picks replacement for Sen. Doug Larsen

The state Supreme Court has rejected the request for a stay of its order finding the Office of Management and Budget bill unconstitutional.

The Court had ruled the OMB bill – which is sometimes referred to as a “Christmas Tree” bill – was unconstitutional, because it violated the “one subject per bill” clause.

It had more than 50 sections.

The Legislature had asked for a stay until Dec. 18th. But the justices ruled it did not have the authority to issue such a stay – and the earlier 30 day delay, until Oct. 28th – is also moot – meaning SB 2015 is also moot.

In a statement, Gov. Burgum said this will accelerate the timeline for a special Legislative session. He said he’s confident the Legislature will be able to work through the reformatting before November first, “to avoid any interruption of government operations.”

DISTRICT 34 GOP SENATE

District 34 Republicans have named Justin Gerhardt to fill the rest of the state Senate term of Doug Larson, who died in a plane crash in Utah.

The Party’s executive committee is required by state law to choose a replacement.

Gerhardt lives in Mandan. He and his wife, Maren, have four children. He works for a Bismarck construction company. He served 9 years in the North Dakota National Guard.

The seat is up for election in 2024.