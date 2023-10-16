Open enrollment begins for Medicare Part D

The annual open enrollment period for Medicare Part D has officially begun.

John Arnold is North Dakota’s deputy insurance commissioner. He says anyone who is enrolled in Medicare needs to go in and re-enroll for Part D, even if they already have a plan. He says if they don’t, they won’t have a plan for 2024.

Part D pays for prescription drugs. Arnold says the plans change every year, so it’s always beneficial to shop around and see what the options are.

"We do have counselors available to assist members while they are shopping for Medicare Part D coverage; it is free and unbiased assistance that we offer to North Dakota consumers. You can find that at insurance.nd.gov, or by calling our office at 701-328-2440."

The open enrollment period for Medicare Part D ends December 7.