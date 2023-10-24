House passes income tax relief bill in special session

The North Dakota House has passed another income tax relief measure.

The bill – backed by Gov. Burgum – would raise the income threshold for zero income tax to $60,000 for a single filer, and $100,000 for married couples who file joint returns.

Opponents of the bill said the Legislature, in the 2023 regular session, passed tax relief – and they said new tax cuts should be put on hold until the effects of those measures are known.

Rep. David Monson (R-Osnabrock) said the bill was premature.

"I just think we should let what we passed last session bear some fruit," Monson said. "In 2025, we can look at the whole picture, see what our interim Tax Committee might have come up with, that can provide real tax relief to our citizens. I just don't think this is the right time and the right vehicle."

Rep. Mike Motschebacher (R-Bismarck) urged colleagues to vote “yes.”

"There's people out there right now that are suffering from inflation, higher interest rates," Motschebacher said "This is just a small ask. This is real money, that is going to go to real people that are suffering and struggling to pay their bills."

The bill passed 71 to 29. It will next go to the full Senate.