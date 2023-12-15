Legislative leaders looking to hire more staff at Legislative Council

North Dakota Legislative leaders say with the new term limits in place for lawmakers, it increases the workload of the Legislative Council.

That’s the legal, research and bill drafting agency for lawmakers.

"As we transition into a term-limit era, in which legislators will serve a maximum of eight years, we're going to have to increasingly rely on Legislative Council to provide policy guidance, and communications," said Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot).

That comment was echoed by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor (R-Dickinson).

"In light of term limits, and the increased need for education, that's a driver for us looking at how we can expand the reach, in terms of educating new legislators," Lefor said.

The council currently has 34 employees.

"We rank the lowest in the country, in terms of staff per legislator," Hogue said. "Not only do we have legislators that will be serving for a short period of time, but they're part-timers as well."

Hogue said developing the policy expertise is not easy to do, under those circumstances. He said a big area is the need for more policy analysts.

"That is, people devoted to the task of looking at what other states ae doing, and telling us whether that's good policy, or bad policy," Hogue said. "Right now, we don't have that organically within the Legislative Council."

Lefor said there are also needs for fiscal analysts and lawyers.

"The Council tells me they have about 1200 bill drafts, as well as three times that amount in amendments," Lefor said.

The Committee suggested developing a five year plan for staffing in the Council.