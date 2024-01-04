Expansion planned for Sanford's Same Day Surgery Center in Bismarck

Sanford Health has announced a 15,000 square foot expansion to its Sanford Broadway Same Day Surgery Center in Bismarck.

Jacqueline Farland is executive director of surgical services.

"It will include six endo suites, and those endo suites is where we will do colorectal screenings for patients. It will also include 18 pre and post beds; when a patient is registered, they go to a room and then they go to a procedure room, and they are taken care of afterwards. And then they go home. It's very efficient there, and will be very efficient in that setting. So it's all under one roof."

The American Cancer Society recently changed its recommendations for beginning colon cancer screenings, by lowering the suggested age from 50 to 45. Farland says the expansion will help better reach the public with preventative health care. She says early detection helps improve outcomes for colorectal cancer patients.