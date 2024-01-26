Kelly Armstrong kicks off run for governor

Kelly Armstrong has been a volunteer firefighter, an attorney, state legislator and North Dakota’s lone congressman in the US House of Representatives. Next – he wants to be Governor.

Armstrong kicked off his gubernatorial campaign Friday at Brewhalla in Fargo. So far, he’s the first Republican to throw his hat in the ring after Governor Doug Burgum announced this week he would not seek a third term.

Armstrong says he’s proud of the work he’s done in Washington, D.C., but it’s time to come home. He says he plans to take what he’s learned and put it to work in North Dakota to increase opportunity and success, and that he’s “interested in finding solutions while not exploiting problems for political gain.”

"For the past five years as your Congressman, I've been fighting for North Dakota in D.C. I've fought against federal overreach, a two-tier justice system, and a radical liberal agenda. And I have fought for state's rights, individual liberty, and good old fashioned common sense - and there's two things I've learned in that time: D.C. could use a lot more North Dakota common sense, and that our solutions to our biggest challenges here are not going to come from Washington."

Armstrong says today, anyone can find and build their future in North Dakota – but there is room for improvement. He says he plans to put smart, conservative policy forward to invest in the state’s people, reduce regulation, lower taxes and further diversify the economy.