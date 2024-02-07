© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Super Bowl' sticker shock project

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published February 7, 2024 at 1:42 PM CST

It’s called the “Super Bowl Sticker Shock Project.”

The Behavioral Health Coalition Student Committee of Burleigh and Morton Counties is partnering with a number of Bismarck pizza shops to help educate adults on the consequences of providing alcohol to minors. How it works is – someone orders a pizza, and the pizza place puts a sticker on the box, aimed at adults – reminding them of underage drinking laws, and of the need to store alcohol properly.

"I think they're just a really good way of creating awareness in the community," said the Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Isabelle Bailalatek. "The goal for this specific project over the Super Bowl weekend is to reduce the social availability of alcohol to minors, and reinforce underage drinking laws.

Bailalatek said the goal is to reach parents and guardians.

Bailalatek said in a 2021 youth risk behavior study, 30 percent of Bismarck-Mandan high school students said they drank alcohol in the past 30 days. She said that compares to the statewide average of 24 percent of students.
Tags
Local News alcohol abuse
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content