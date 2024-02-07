It’s called the “Super Bowl Sticker Shock Project.”

The Behavioral Health Coalition Student Committee of Burleigh and Morton Counties is partnering with a number of Bismarck pizza shops to help educate adults on the consequences of providing alcohol to minors. How it works is – someone orders a pizza, and the pizza place puts a sticker on the box, aimed at adults – reminding them of underage drinking laws, and of the need to store alcohol properly.

"I think they're just a really good way of creating awareness in the community," said the Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Isabelle Bailalatek. "The goal for this specific project over the Super Bowl weekend is to reduce the social availability of alcohol to minors, and reinforce underage drinking laws.

Bailalatek said the goal is to reach parents and guardians.

Bailalatek said in a 2021 youth risk behavior study, 30 percent of Bismarck-Mandan high school students said they drank alcohol in the past 30 days. She said that compares to the statewide average of 24 percent of students.