ND receives $3.4 million HUG grant for homelessness

North Dakota’s Homeless Continuum of Care has been awarded a $3.4 million grant by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"It's geared toward permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and rapid re-housing," said the state coordinator of the Continuum of Care, Shawnel Willer. "It's really a grant to place people who are living on the streets, or experiencing homelessness into housing."

Willer said the grant will also help work with the homeless to stabilize the situation, so they don't return to homelessness. She said once people are housed, they will have a better opportunity to go back to school, find a job and take care of their well-being.

"That's because they're not living in trauma from day-to-day, or where they might sleep tonight," Willer said. "We can get them housed, and then we can take those next steps to help them find employment or go back to school, and work on those other concerns they may have."

Twenty four projects across North Dakota will receive a share of the money.