Lloyd Omdahl passes at 93

He was the last Democrat to serve as North Dakota’s Lieutenant Governor.

Lloyd Omdahl has died at the age of 93. He was appointed as Lieutenant Governor in 1987, after the death of Ruth Meiers, by then-Governor George Sinner. They were elected in 1988.

Omdahl had served as tax commissioner in the 1960s. He made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 1976.

"North Dakota has lost quite a remarkable person," said Former U.S. Senator Byron Dorgan (D-ND). "Lloyd Omdahl was an extraordinary man, who played a significant role in North Dakota government for a very long time."

But Dorgan said the most important part of what he did was teaching at UND.

"So many students that have left the University, and are now out there — they have a part of Lloyd with them," Dorgan said. "He was quite a remarkable instructor."

In his later years, Omdahl wrote a column for the Grand Forks Herald, which was shared with other newspapers in North Dakota.